Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) CAO Jennifer C. Floyd Sells 1,666 Shares of Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $40,916.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 43,499 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 703,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,362,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

