Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Hope Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 3.7% over the last three years. Hope Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hope Bancorp to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

NASDAQ:HOPE traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 16,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,236. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $17.64.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOPE. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hope Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,959 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Hope Bancorp worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

