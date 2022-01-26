Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) & LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Financial Comparison

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) and LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hope Bancorp and LCNB, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hope Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 LCNB 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hope Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.27%. Given Hope Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hope Bancorp is more favorable than LCNB.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hope Bancorp and LCNB’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hope Bancorp $652.31 million 3.21 $111.51 million $1.46 11.94 LCNB $79.52 million 3.43 $20.08 million $1.65 11.65

Hope Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than LCNB. LCNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hope Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hope Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. LCNB pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Hope Bancorp pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LCNB pays out 48.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. LCNB has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. LCNB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.5% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of LCNB shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of LCNB shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hope Bancorp and LCNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hope Bancorp 29.96% 8.77% 1.04% LCNB 27.00% 8.80% 1.15%

Volatility and Risk

Hope Bancorp has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LCNB has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hope Bancorp beats LCNB on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans. The company was founded in February 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

