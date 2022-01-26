Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $282.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to report sales of $282.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $279.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $284.70 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $256.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.79 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 10.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth $457,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 102.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 27,628 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 57.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 103,960 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.22. 1,259,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.