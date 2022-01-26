HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. HP posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HP.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,989 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,879 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 22.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 71.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 90,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 78.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,495 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 34,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

HPQ traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,817,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,393,659. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.66. HP has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $39.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HP (HPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.