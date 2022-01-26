HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives $35.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.15.

A number of research firms recently commented on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $1,192,277.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $54,732.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,989 shares of company stock worth $12,258,879 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $620,505,000 after acquiring an additional 476,260 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in HP by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $511,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,822 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in HP by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $436,002,000 after acquiring an additional 960,865 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in HP by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $338,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,807 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPQ stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,817,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,394,612. HP has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.68.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

