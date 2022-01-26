HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) will announce sales of $12.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HSBC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.17 billion and the lowest is $12.01 billion. HSBC reported sales of $11.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that HSBC will report full-year sales of $50.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.83 billion to $50.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $50.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.58 billion to $51.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HSBC.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on HSBC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.75) to GBX 590 ($7.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Investec cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.07) to GBX 500 ($6.75) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 7.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 252,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after buying an additional 17,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 38,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 17.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP increased its holdings in HSBC by 252.3% in the third quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 49,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 35,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSBC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.16. The company had a trading volume of 317,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. HSBC has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

