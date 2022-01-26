Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Trading Down 1.1%

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF)’s share price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.61. Approximately 67,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 49,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ibstock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.92.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

