IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$58.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IGM. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, ATB Capital restated a “market perform” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of IGM opened at C$44.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.71 billion and a PE ratio of 11.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.41. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$33.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$890.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$882.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.4400005 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.25%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

