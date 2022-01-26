IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Lowered to C$43.00 at Barclays

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IGM Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.00.

IGM traded up C$0.18 on Wednesday, hitting C$44.96. 154,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,643. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$33.43 and a 52 week high of C$51.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.75 billion and a PE ratio of 11.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.41.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$890.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$882.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 4.4400005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

