IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,723,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,985 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $200,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFO. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,882,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,508,000 after purchasing an additional 960,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 55.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,665,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,291,000 after buying an additional 954,481 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 387.8% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,172,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,104,000 after buying an additional 932,185 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth about $102,599,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 375.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,052,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,690,000 after buying an additional 831,107 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INFO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.80.

INFO stock opened at $112.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.18. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $135.82.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

