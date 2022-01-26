Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Independent Bank has raised its dividend payment by 40.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Independent Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

Shares of IBCP opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.81. The company has a market cap of $543.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.07. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $25.94.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Independent Bank by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Independent Bank by 85.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 78,873 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Independent Bank by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 86.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

