Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Gap Up to $79.86

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $79.86, but opened at $82.17. Independent Bank shares last traded at $83.42, with a volume of 398 shares changing hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Independent Bank by 70.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.