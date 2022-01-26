IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 14.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 437.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 50,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 41,363 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 78.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 34.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1,713.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 27,093 shares during the period. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

NYSE:AGR opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.22. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.32.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 80.37%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

