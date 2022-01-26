IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 2,602 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 309.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,195 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,301,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,384,000 after buying an additional 174,933 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,517,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,350,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.37.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average of $29.57. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $37.11.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

