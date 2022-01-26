IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $216,000 Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 532.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IRM opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average of $46.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 112.27%.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,739 shares of company stock worth $4,647,814. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

