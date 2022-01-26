Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Rating Increased to Buy at B. Riley

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) was upgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.50 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.39% from the stock’s previous close.

INFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Infinera stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.75. Infinera has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $355.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.66 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Infinera by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,749,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,645,000 after buying an additional 293,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Infinera by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,228,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,733,000 after buying an additional 136,442 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,428,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Infinera by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,688,083 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,619,000 after buying an additional 230,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Infinera by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,346,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after buying an additional 42,572 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

