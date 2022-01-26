Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) PT Lowered to $5.00

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) had its target price reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from $7.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 316.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on INFI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.22.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $106.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.93.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 172.12% and a negative net margin of 2,398.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.