ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ING. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 51,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 44,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 11,993 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth about $971,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 32,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ING traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,919,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,915. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 25.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.