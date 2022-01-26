Innova Market Cap Hits $269,306.14 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Innova has a total market cap of $269,306.14 and approximately $1.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can now be purchased for about $0.0390 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Innova has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Innova alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000552 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Innova

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.