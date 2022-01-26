InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Receives $11.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INNV. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup downgraded InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays downgraded InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InnovAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get InnovAge alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,784,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,027,000 after buying an additional 355,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in InnovAge by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,547,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,576 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in InnovAge by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,441,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 237,967 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in InnovAge by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,157,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 307,295 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in InnovAge by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InnovAge stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. InnovAge has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that InnovAge will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.