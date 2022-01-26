InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Receives $11.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.36.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on INNV. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup downgraded InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays downgraded InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InnovAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,784,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,027,000 after buying an additional 355,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in InnovAge by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,547,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,576 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in InnovAge by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,441,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 237,967 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in InnovAge by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,157,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 307,295 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in InnovAge by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.29% of the company’s stock.
InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that InnovAge will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
InnovAge Company Profile
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works
Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.