Inscape (TSE:INQ) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.06

Shares of Inscape Co. (TSE:INQ) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.06 and traded as low as C$1.00. Inscape shares last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 2,755 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.06. The firm has a market cap of C$14.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17.

About Inscape (TSE:INQ)

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Office Furniture and Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, and seating solutions, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.

