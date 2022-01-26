Insider Buying: Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) Insider Buys 1,626 Shares of Stock

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) insider Nicholas Hurd purchased 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 430 ($5.80) per share, with a total value of £6,991.80 ($9,433.08).

LON IEM opened at GBX 437 ($5.90) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 535.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 519.10. Impax Environmental Markets plc has a 12 month low of GBX 414.50 ($5.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 584.50 ($7.89). The company has a current ratio of 11.83, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.30. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Impax Environmental Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.02%.

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

