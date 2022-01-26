Insider Selling: Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CFO Sells 2,063 Shares of Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CFO Laura Clague sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $51,533.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Laura Clague also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Laura Clague sold 7,500 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $205,500.00.

NASDAQ TVTX traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 666,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,348. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. Travere Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TVTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CM Management LLC boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 33.3% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,846 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 3,544.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,056,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,538 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 246.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after acquiring an additional 48,193 shares during the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

