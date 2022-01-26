Insider Selling: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Insider Sells 2,210 Shares of Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) insider June Morris sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $11,867.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Vicarious Surgical stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.82. 903,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,366. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBOT. VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $293,386,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $33,472,000. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,579,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $1,083,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RBOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

