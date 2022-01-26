Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues Earnings Results

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Intel updated its Q1 guidance to $0.80 EPS.

INTC stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.69. The stock had a trading volume of 54,697,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,386,379. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.64.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intel by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,206 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.