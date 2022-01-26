International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. acts as the holding company for British Airways and Iberia providing scheduled passenger and cargo Airline services with its principal place of business being London. The company Airways maintains strategic alliance with several worldwide airlines and, together with its codeshare and franchise partners, flies to more than 300 destinations worldwide. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is based in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom. “

ICAGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 215 ($2.90) to GBX 220 ($2.97) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Peel Hunt cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.10) to GBX 220 ($2.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 335,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,976. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 63.82% and a negative return on equity of 574.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

