International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of International Seaways worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INSW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in International Seaways by 42.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 6.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INSW stock opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.06.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 92.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $84.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently -3.55%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

