Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives $328.81 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $328.81.

Several brokerages recently commented on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

ISRG stock opened at $264.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.51. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,955,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $40,551,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

