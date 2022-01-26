Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,195 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,839.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCP stock opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.