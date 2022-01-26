Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $57.76

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.76 and last traded at $59.64, with a volume of 300494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day moving average is $67.59.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 610.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.