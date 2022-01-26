Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target dropped by Citigroup from $33.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Invesco has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $1,036,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $861,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 81,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

