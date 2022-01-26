Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.57, but opened at $22.12. Invesco shares last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 55,945 shares changing hands.

The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter worth $396,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Invesco by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 491,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,211 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.48.

Invesco Company Profile (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

