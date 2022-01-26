Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Holdings Boosted by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for 8.0% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $19,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000.

NYSEARCA SPHQ traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,146. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $41.27 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01.

