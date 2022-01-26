Investors Purchase High Volume of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:EWU)

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,227 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 128% compared to the typical daily volume of 978 put options.

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average is $33.08. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $34.76.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at about $500,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 39.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 21,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at about $322,000.

