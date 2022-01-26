Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NVTA stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.13. 9,801,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,291,405. Invitae has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitae will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invitae by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invitae by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

