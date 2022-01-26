Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stake Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 99.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,864,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,579,000 after buying an additional 929,173 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,432,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,209,000 after purchasing an additional 503,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,805,000 after purchasing an additional 240,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,997,000 after purchasing an additional 164,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 36.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,402,000 after purchasing an additional 135,589 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IRDM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.22 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.20.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.