iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,372,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $118,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $75,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHY opened at $85.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.89. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.03 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%.

