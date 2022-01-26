iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.89. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.03 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%.

