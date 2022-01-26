iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.65

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.65 and last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 2008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.38.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

