iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $85.06

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $85.06 and last traded at $85.08, with a volume of 208695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.44.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.32 and a 200-day moving average of $87.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

