iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $114.57

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $114.57 and last traded at $114.57, with a volume of 13772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.69.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.99 and its 200-day moving average is $116.47.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUB. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $68,000.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.