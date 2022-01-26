iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Lowered by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 2.6% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

IWD traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,056,495. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.88. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.89 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

