iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $16,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $152.69. 24,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,963. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.44. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

