iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux Sells 14,500 Shares

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $517,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Michel Detheux sold 16,163 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $727,819.89.

On Monday, December 20th, Michel Detheux sold 9,111 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $400,337.34.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $523,160.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Michel Detheux sold 6,085 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $175,795.65.

On Monday, November 1st, Michel Detheux sold 81 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $2,268.00.

iTeos Therapeutics stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.33. 340,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,803. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.83 and a beta of 1.72. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($3.09). The business had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITOS. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

