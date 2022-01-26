JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Raised to “Neutral” at UBS Group

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

JCDXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on JCDecaux from €25.00 ($28.41) to €23.80 ($27.05) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on JCDecaux from €24.20 ($27.50) to €23.60 ($26.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Shares of JCDXF opened at $24.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. JCDecaux has a 12 month low of $19.70 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.