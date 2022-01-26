JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JDEPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of JDE Peet’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €27.60 ($31.36) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

JDEPF stock remained flat at $$30.34 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600. JDE Peet’s has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $40.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average is $31.21.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

