Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) a €14.35 Price Target

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been assigned a €14.35 ($16.31) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.77) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($17.61) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.30) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.45) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.81 ($14.55).

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

Shares of KCO opened at €9.43 ($10.72) on Wednesday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1 year low of €7.30 ($8.30) and a 1 year high of €13.49 ($15.33). The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.08. The stock has a market cap of $940.64 million and a PE ratio of 2.03.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.