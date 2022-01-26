Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on American Airlines Group Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for American Airlines Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the airline will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.86) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.66. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 17.3% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 18,981 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

