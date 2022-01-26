Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ecolab Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ecolab in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $6.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ecolab’s FY2024 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $188.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.70. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $184.84 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.